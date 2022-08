A big time MOTM performance in goal for 20 year old Filip Stankovic as his Volendam earns an upset victory over FC Twente in today's Eredivisie action.



⏰️ 90 minutes

❌️ clean sheet

4 saves inside the box



Another young Serbian keeper on the rise 🇷🇸