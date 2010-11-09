Ultime notizie FcInterNews in English
Mercoledì 22 dicembre 2010
Domenica 19 dicembre 2010
Sabato 18 dicembre 2010
- 11:58 Ivanovic for sale? Compagnoni says that...
- 10:13 News from Spain: "Eto'o misses Mou; Real is after him"
- 09:49 MD Exclusive: "Mou can leave Real this year"
- 09:15 Shaktar is happy: "Better Roma than Inter"
Venerdì 17 dicembre 2010
- 10:08 Manager of the Year: Galliani is a candidate, Branca is out!
- 08:46 Castaignos and Inter? Only in two years time
Giovedì 16 dicembre 2010
- 22:38 Cassano remains at Sampdoria with half salary
- 16:36 From Holland: Inter is on 16 year old Willems
- 11:59 Albertini: "Inter did it well. Now it's time to win the final"
- 10:55 Benitez: "Milito is important. Sneijder won't play on Saturday"
- 08:00 Zanetti:" Without injuries we are a strong team"
Mercoledì 15 dicembre 2010
- 19:42 Corriere dello Sport says: Inter will think about Vargas?
- 19:19 Rumours from Holland: Castaignos costs 4 mil. Euros
- 18:36 Manchester United is after Sanchez
- 17:13 Sky Sport 24 says: Maicon is not sure to play tonight
- 15:54 Sneijder receives award in Holland
Martedì 14 dicembre 2010
- 11:50 Lamberti says: "Inler sold in January? Maybe..."
- 08:50 Repubblica says: "Santon on loan to Fiorentina"
- 08:42 Bojan's agent: "He's not moving in January. In summer..."
Lunedì 13 dicembre 2010
- 19:17 Delneri says: "Cassano will not leave Sampdoria"
- 19:02 Javi Garcia - Inter: the agent clarifies the situation
Giovedì 09 dicembre 2010
- 14:44 Biabiany convinces Blanc: France awaits him
- 13:10 World Cup: FIFA publishes forbidden items by Islam
- 12:30 Vucinic complains for his low salary?
- 11:35 Celso Roth: "Inter is under pressure"
Martedì 30 novembre 2010
- 18:18 Tronchetti Provera: "Cassano is not an hypothesis"
- 17:37 Sneijder as next Golden Ball? Here's an half confirm
Mercoledì 24 novembre 2010
- 18:28 Secolo XIX says: Coutinho on loan to Sampdoria?
- 18:02 Eto'o can smile: Suarez got much worse
- 17:48 Bayern Muenchen tries to sign Criscito with a 14 million bid
Martedì 23 novembre 2010
- 17:15 Here are Benitez's real alternatives. And Mou says...
- 13:45 "Mancini is useless. He must be sold in january"
- 13:08 New chance for Materazzi
- 13:02 FIFA Club World Cup becomes main target!
Domenica 21 novembre 2010
Sabato 20 novembre 2010
- 18:58 Muntari keeps refusing the transfer
- 18:30 Platini: "Moratti immediately agreed on FFP"
- 18:01 EXCLUSIVE All round Donati, I dream of Inter. Mourinho once told me...
- 17:10 Iniesta: "The Golden Ball goes to Sneijder"
Giovedì 18 novembre 2010
- 18:22 Valentina Vezzali: "Mou come back! We miss you"
- 15:16 El Shaarawy-Inter? "In June I will return to Genoa"
- 14:38 Platini: "F.C. Inter win the FIFA Club World Cup or I will kill Moratti"
- 13:50 Champions League "dies" on RAI Italian Television
- 13:35 F.C. Inter follows young slovenian Jelenic
- 13:21 CR7: "Those who insult Mourinho are simply jealous"
- 13:16 Daily Mail: New rumours about Pieenar
Martedì 16 novembre 2010
- 15:01 Spalletti rejects all allegations: "I feel great in Russia"
- 12:50 D'Amico: "F.C. Inter is following Criscito? I'm not surprised"
- 12:19 Liverpool shopping for Mr. Benitez
- 11:48 Maresca: free solution for January
Lunedì 15 novembre 2010
- 20:12 Allegri says: "Sneijder deserves the Golden Ball"
- 19:58 Di Marzio from Sky Italy: "Ranocchia signed during January window? Preziosi replies..."
Domenica 14 novembre 2010
- 17:18 Everybody against Mou; Pochettino: " He is disrespectful"
- 15:04 Lassana Diarra future will not be at F.C. Inter
- 14:17 Good news for Santon: a new cap in the national team
- 13:37 Tuttosport: candidates to replace injured Samuel
Venerdì 12 novembre 2010
Giovedì 11 novembre 2010
- 19:57 Stankovic's motivation: Ready for the derby. We shall not fail against Milan!
- 19:12 EXCLUSIVE Junior Tallo, Sartori confirms: Inter is tracking him
- 17:14 Sneijder on Twitter: "Derby, I'll play. Rafa is like Mou"
Mercoledì 10 novembre 2010
- 17:11 Serie A attendance, Inter leads the ranking
- 16:22 Inter and Juventus: market clash for Agger
- 14:15 Benitez is confident on Cambiasso and Julio Cesar
- 12:51 Lecce and A.C. Milan bring sweet memories back
- 11:17 Laurent Blanc: from Inter dream to Manchester
- 10:11 Mauri's dream is called Mario Balotelli
- 08:39 Moggi: "I would have sold Milito, not Balotelli!"
Martedì 09 novembre 2010
