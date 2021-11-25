Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO – Inter-Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0: gol e highlights
Alessandro Cavasinni
25 novembre
L'Inter batte lo Shakhtar e vola agli ottavi di Champions: le immagini salienti del 2-0 di San Siro