Dzeko e Correa, il quattro denominatore comune quando c’è il Milan

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 31: Edin Dzeko of FC Internazionale points to someone in the crowd to team mate Joaquin Correa as they leave the field of play in substitutes coats following the final whistle of the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 31, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)