Solomon: “All’andata potevamo vincere. Inter diversa ma anche Inzaghi è un top”

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 21: Manor Solomon of Shakhtar Donetsk warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League Group B stage match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on October 21, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. The game will be played behind closed doors as a COVID-19 precaution. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)