TS – Vanheusden sulle orme di Bastoni, rallentamenti per Joao Mario e Nainggolan

FREIBURG IM BREISGAU, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 17: Zinho Vanheusden of Belgium celebrates his goal during the UEFA Under 21 European Qualifier between Germany U21 and Belgium U21 at Schwarzwald-Stadion on November 17, 2019 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for DFB)