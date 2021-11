Corsera – Inter-Napoli, ultimo treno per lo scudetto contro un ex avvelenato

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 31: Head coach of FC Internazionale Luciano Spalletti (R) shakes hands with head coach of SS Lazio Simone Inzaghi before the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 31, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani - Inter/FC Internazionale via Getty Images)