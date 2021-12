Vierchowod: “Scudetto? L’Atalanta non è dietro a Inter e Milan”

FUERTH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Fabio Cannavaro, Gianluca Zambrotta, Pietro Vierchowod, Ivan Gennaro Gattuso and Andrea Pirlo line up for the anthem prior to the friendly match between DFB-All-Stars and Azzurri Legends at Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer on October 7, 2019 in Fuerth, Germany. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)