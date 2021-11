Tacchinardi: “A differenza di big come l’Inter, gioco della Juve poco chiaro”

Former Italian midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi holds a press conference about the Juventus Soccer School in Brussels on January 29, 2014. After last year's success, trainings will be organised by Italian club Juventus for players aged 6 to 17. AFP PHOTO/BELGA/KRISTOF VAN ACCOM == BELGIUM OUT == (Photo credit should read KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/AFP via Getty Images)