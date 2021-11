Slovacchia out, Tarkovic: “Dispiace. Ci abbiamo provato, non è servito”

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - NOVEMBER 12: Stefan Tarkovic Head Coach of Slovakia looks on during the UEFA EURO 2020 Play-Off Final between Northern Ireland and Slovakia at Windsor Park on November 12, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland are allowing a limited number of spectators 1060 to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)