Si ritira l’arbitro Bjorn Kuipers: “Non c’è momento migliore”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Match Referee, Bjoern Kuipers interacts with Assistant Referee, Sander van Roekel whilst Giorgio Chiellini of Italy interacts with Harry Kane of England before extra-time during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images)