Porrini: “All’Inter sono arrivati giocatori oculati al gioco di Inzaghi”

Albania's Italian coach Edoardo Reja (R) and his deputy Sergio Porrini look on as the Andorran anthem is played instead of Albania's prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying Group H football match between France and Albania at the Stade de France stadium in Paris on September 7, 2019. - UEFA said on Tuesday it had opened proceedings against the French Football Federation (FFF) after their Euro 2020 qualifier was delayed when Albania refused to kick off until they had heard their national anthem. The hosts played the Andorran anthem by mistake at ahead of the fixture at the Stade de France on Saturday. After the angry Albanians protested, the correct anthem was played and the game kicked off more than five minutes late. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)