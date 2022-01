Morte Tanzi, Minotti: “Ecco come mi convinse a dire no all’Inter”

PARMA, ITALY - DECEMBER 18: Former Parmalat President Calisto Tanzi arrives at the magistrates office on December 18, 2004 with solicitors Fabio Belloni and Giampiero Biancolella to be questioned by prosecutors in Parma, northern Italy. Tanzi was called in to answer a final round of questioning into suspected money-laundering at the Italian dairy giant Parmalat. (Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images)