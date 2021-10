Matvienko sfida Dzeko anche in Nazionale: “E’ un giocatore di livello mondiale”

KIEV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 28: Edin Dzeko of FC Internazionale battles for possesion with Mykola Matviienko of Shakhtar Donetsk during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter at Metalist Stadium on September 28, 2021 in Kiev, Ukraine. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)