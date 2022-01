Matthäus consiglia Ginter: “Vada al Bor. Dortmund, conosce squadra e tecnico”

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - AUGUST 13: Thomas Mueller of Bayern Munich battles for possession with Matthias Ginter of Borussia Monchengladbach during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and FC Bayern Munchen at Borussia-Park on August 13, 2021 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images,)