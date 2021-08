Marca – Mbappé-Real Madrid, è fatta per 180 mln: domani l’ufficialità

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - JUNE 28: Kylian Mbappe of France reacts after having their side's decisive penalty saved by Yann Sommer of Switzerland (not pictured) in the penalty shoot out after the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at National Arena on June 28, 2021 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)