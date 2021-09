La Bundesliga contro il nuovo FPF: a rischio la competitività internazionale

BREMEN, GERMANY - MAY 18: An employee of Werder Bremen disinfects an official match ball ahead of the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Wohninvest Weserstadion on May 18, 2020 in Bremen, Germany. The Bundesliga and Second Bundesliga is the first professional league to resume the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All matches until the end of the season will be played behind closed doors. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)