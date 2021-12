Governo, dal 10 gennaio green pass rafforzato per sport di squadra all’aperto

ROME, ITALY - APRIL 29: Out-going Italy's Democratic Party (PD) general secretary Pier Luigi Bersani (C) and Democratic Party leader at the Chambers of Deputies, Roberto Speranza (R) attend the confidence vote at the Chamber of Deputies on April 29, 2013 in Rome, Italy. The new coalition government was formed through extensive cooperation agreements between the right and left coalitions after a two-month long post-election deadlock. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)