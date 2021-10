Empereur: “Lukaku all’Inter il giocatore più duro che abbia mai marcato”

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 12: Alan Empereur of Palmeiras drives the ball while followed by Rafael Borré of River Plate during a semifinal second leg match between Palmeiras and River Plate as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Allianz Parque on January 12, 2021 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Amanda Perobelli - Pool/Getty Images)