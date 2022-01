Dichiarazioni Commisso, la Procura federale apre un’inchiesta

ARTEMIO FRANCHI STADIUM, FLORENCE, ITALY - 2021/01/13: ACF Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso wears a mask prior to the Italy Cup round of 16 football match between ACF Fiorentina and FC Internazionale. FC Internazionale won 2-1 over ACF Fiorentina after extra time. (Photo by Andrea Staccioli/LightRocket via Getty Images)