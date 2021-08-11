news

Champions, terzo turno: Stankovic va fuori, gol e qualificazione per Joao Mario

Champions, terzo turno: Stankovic va fuori, gol e qualificazione per Joao Mario

I risultati dopo le gare di ritorno

Redazione FcInterNews

E' stato definito il tabellone dei risultati del terzo turno di Champions League. Questi i risultati delle gare di ritorno:

Shakhtar Donetsk - Genk 2-1 (tot: 4-1)

Midtjylland - PSV Eindhoven 0-1 (tot: 0-4)

Monaco - Sparta Praha 3-1 (tot: 5-1)

Benfica - Spartak Moskva 2-0 (tot: 4-0)

Slavia Praha - Ferencváros 1-0 (tot: 1-2)

Sheriff - Crvena zvezda 1-0 (tot: 2-1)

Young Boys - CFR Cluj 3-1 (tot: 4-2)

Ludogorets - Olympiacos 2-2 (dts, tot: 3-3, il Ludogorest vince 4-1 ai calci di rigore)

Rangers - Malmö 1-2 (tot: 2-4)

Legia Warszawa - Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 (tot: 1-2)

Ecco il tabellone del prossimo turno:

Salzburg - Brøndby

Young Boys - Ferencváros

Malmö - Ludogorets

Sheriff - Dinamo Zagreb

Monaco - Shakhtar Donetsk

Benfica - PSV Eindhoven

Partite in programma il 17/18 e 24/25 agosto alle 21:00. Le squadre vincenti si qualificano alla fase a gironi di Champions League; le squadre sconfitte passano alla fase a gironi di Europa League.

 

tutte le notizie di
Leggi i
commenti
News:
tutte le notizie

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA