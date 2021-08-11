E' stato definito il tabellone dei risultati del terzo turno di Champions League. Questi i risultati delle gare di ritorno:
news
Champions, terzo turno: Stankovic va fuori, gol e qualificazione per Joao Mario
I risultati dopo le gare di ritorno
Shakhtar Donetsk - Genk 2-1 (tot: 4-1)
Midtjylland - PSV Eindhoven 0-1 (tot: 0-4)
Monaco - Sparta Praha 3-1 (tot: 5-1)
Benfica - Spartak Moskva 2-0 (tot: 4-0)
Slavia Praha - Ferencváros 1-0 (tot: 1-2)
Sheriff - Crvena zvezda 1-0 (tot: 2-1)
Young Boys - CFR Cluj 3-1 (tot: 4-2)
Ludogorets - Olympiacos 2-2 (dts, tot: 3-3, il Ludogorest vince 4-1 ai calci di rigore)
Rangers - Malmö 1-2 (tot: 2-4)
Legia Warszawa - Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 (tot: 1-2)
Ecco il tabellone del prossimo turno:
Salzburg - Brøndby
Young Boys - Ferencváros
Malmö - Ludogorets
Sheriff - Dinamo Zagreb
Monaco - Shakhtar Donetsk
Benfica - PSV Eindhoven
Partite in programma il 17/18 e 24/25 agosto alle 21:00. Le squadre vincenti si qualificano alla fase a gironi di Champions League; le squadre sconfitte passano alla fase a gironi di Europa League.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA