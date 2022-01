Bookies – Supercoppa, Inter favorita sulla Juventus. Rigori quotati a 7,50

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 24: Manuel Locatelli of Juventus competes for the ball with Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 24, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images)