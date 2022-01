Bild – Ginter, insidia spagnola per l’Inter: il difensore piace anche al Barça?

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - DECEMBER 18: Georginio Rutter of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Matthias Ginter of Borussia Moenchengladbach compete for a header during the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and Borussia Mönchengladbach at PreZero-Arena on December 18, 2021 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)