Bartolini: “Materazzi l’atleta più forte al mondo. Se lo vedessi, sverrei”

KITAKYUSHU, JAPAN - OCTOBER 23: Gold medalist Nicola Bartolini of Italy poses with his medal during a victory ceremony for the Men's Floor Exercise Final on day six of the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics Championships at Kitakyushu General Gymnasium on October 23, 2021 in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)