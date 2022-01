UFFICIALE – Venezia, arriva Maximilian Ullmann: il comunicato del club

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - OCTOBER 22: Maximilian Ullmann of Rapid Vienna looks to break past Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League Group B stage match between Rapid Wien and Arsenal FC at Allianz Stadion on October 22, 2020 in Vienna, Austria. Rapid Wien are allowing a limited number of 3000 spectators to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Chris Hofer/Getty Images)