Nazionale campione d’Europa, Darmian: “Oggi è ancora più bello essere italiani”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy celebrates with teammates after saving the England fifth penalty taken by Bukayo Saka (Not pictured) of England in a penalty shoot out during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)