Tarenzi: “Ho scelto la Sampdoria anche per Ferrero. Un onore essere il capitano”

MONTPELLIER, FRANCE - JUNE 25: Stefania Tarenzi celebrates with supporters as the team are greeted by celebrating fans upon their arrival at Crown Plaza after winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Italy and China at Stade de la Mosson on June 25, 2019 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)