Inter Women, Merlo convocata da Bertolini in Nazionale maggiore

FLORENCE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 6: Tatiana Bonetti of Inter (2nd from R) celebrates with her team-mates Marta Pandini, Flaminia Simonetti and Beatrice Merlo after scoring a goal during the Women's Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and FC Internazionale at Stadio Artemio Franchi on November 6, 2021 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images)