Quattro capitoli nella boutique del Mistero

AC Milan's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie (C) fights for the ball with Inter Milan's Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic (L) during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the Giuseppe-Meazza (San Siro) stadium in Milan on February 5, 2022. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP) (Photo by ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images)