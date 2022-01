Mihajlovic: “Anche Inter e Juve soffrirebbero le nostre assenze”

BOLOGNA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 27: Simone Inzaghi head coach of SS Lazio ( L ) Sinisa Mihajlovic head coach of Bologna FC ( R ) shake hands prior the beginning of the Serie A match between Bologna FC and SS Lazio at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on February 27, 2021 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)