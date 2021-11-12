Non poteva che essere Hakan Calhanoglu, agli occhi dei tifosi interisti, il migliore in campo nel derby di domenica scorsa. Il turco è stato infatti il più votato dai lettori di FcInterNews.it nel sondaggio del Pallone d'Oro Nerazzurro relativo allo scorso turno di campionato. Alle sue spalle, rispettivamente secondo e terzo gradino del podio, Matteo Darmian e Alessandro Bastoni. A seguire l'esito finale.
il pallone d oro nerazzurro
Milan-Inter, consensi per Calhanoglu. Bene anche Darmian e Bastoni
L'esito del sondaggio del Pallone d'Oro Nerazzurro
Calhanoglu (53.03% , 507 votanti)
Darmian (22.38% , 214 votanti)
Bastoni (8.89% , 85 votanti)
Perisic (7.22% , 69 votanti)
Brozovic (3.14% , 30 votanti)
Barella (2.20% , 21 votanti)
Skriniar (0.94% , 9 votanti)
Dumfries (0.63% , 6 votanti)
Martinez (0.42% , 4 votanti)
Handanovic (0.31% , 3 votanti)
Vidal (0.21% , 2 votanti)
Correa (0.21% , 2 votanti)
Dimarco (0.21% , 2 votanti)
Dzeko (0.21% , 2 votanti)
De Vrij (0% , 0 votanti)
Sanchez (0% , 0 votanti)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE DOPO 16 PARTITE:
HAKAN CALHANOGLU 22 PT.
MARCELO BROZOVIC E NICOLO' BARELLA 16 PT.
IVAN PERISIC 15 PT.
EDIN DZEKO E MILAN SKRINIAR 13 PT.
JOAQUIN CORREA 10 PT.
SAMIR HANDANOVIC 9 PT.
FEDERICO DIMARCO 6 PT.
DANILO D'AMBROSIO, DENZEL DUMFRIES 5 PT.
MATTEO DARMIAN 4 PT.
ARTURO VIDAL, ALEXIS SANCHEZ E LAUTARO MARTINEZ 3 PT.
ALESSANDRO BASTONI 1 PT.
