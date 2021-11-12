FC Inter News
I migliori video scelti dal nostro canale

il pallone d oro nerazzurro

Milan-Inter, consensi per Calhanoglu. Bene anche Darmian e Bastoni

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: Hakan Calhanoglu of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and FC Internazionale at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 07, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

L'esito del sondaggio del Pallone d'Oro Nerazzurro

Redazione FcInterNews

Non poteva che essere Hakan Calhanoglu, agli occhi dei tifosi interisti, il migliore in campo nel derby di domenica scorsa. Il turco è stato infatti il più votato dai lettori di FcInterNews.it nel sondaggio del Pallone d'Oro Nerazzurro relativo allo scorso turno di campionato. Alle sue spalle, rispettivamente secondo e terzo gradino del podio, Matteo Darmian e Alessandro Bastoni. A seguire l'esito finale.

Calhanoglu (53.03% , 507 votanti)

Darmian (22.38% , 214 votanti)

Bastoni (8.89% , 85 votanti)

Perisic (7.22% , 69 votanti)

Brozovic (3.14% , 30 votanti)

Barella (2.20% , 21 votanti)

Skriniar (0.94% , 9 votanti)

Dumfries (0.63% , 6 votanti)

Martinez (0.42% , 4 votanti)

Handanovic (0.31% , 3 votanti)

Vidal (0.21% , 2 votanti)

Correa (0.21% , 2 votanti)

Dimarco (0.21% , 2 votanti)

Dzeko (0.21% , 2 votanti)

De Vrij (0% , 0 votanti)

Sanchez (0% , 0 votanti)

 

CLASSIFICA GENERALE DOPO 16 PARTITE:

HAKAN CALHANOGLU 22 PT.

MARCELO BROZOVIC E NICOLO' BARELLA 16 PT.

IVAN PERISIC 15 PT.

EDIN DZEKO E MILAN SKRINIAR 13 PT.

JOAQUIN CORREA 10 PT.

SAMIR HANDANOVIC 9 PT.

FEDERICO DIMARCO 6 PT.

DANILO D'AMBROSIO, DENZEL DUMFRIES 5 PT.

MATTEO DARMIAN 4 PT.

ARTURO VIDAL, ALEXIS SANCHEZ E LAUTARO MARTINEZ 3 PT.

ALESSANDRO BASTONI 1 PT.

 

tutte le notizie di
Leggi i
commenti
Il pallone d oro nerazzurro:
tutte le notizie

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA