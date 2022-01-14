Il Man of the MatchAlexis Sanchez conquista anche il primo posto del Pallone d'Oro Nerazzurro relativo alla finale di Supercoppa. I lettori di FcInterNews.it hanno infatti eletto il cileno migliore in campo al termine del sondaggio, che ha visto arrivare al secondo posto Alessandro Bastoni e al terzo Ivan Perisic. ecco l'esito conclusivo:
il pallone d oro nerazzurro
Inter-Juventus, Sanchez conquista tutti. Bravi anche Bastoni e Perisic
L'esito del Pallone d'Oro Nerazzurro
Sanchez (36.82% , 475 votanti)
Bastoni (27.29% , 352 votanti)
Perisic (14.50% , 187 votanti)
Skriniar (5.89% , 76 votanti)
Brozovic (4.26% , 55 votanti)
Darmian (3.10% , 40 votanti)
Calhanoglu (2.56% , 33 votanti)
Barella (2.17% , 28 votanti)
Martinez (0.93% , 12 votanti)
Dumfries (0.85% , 11 votanti)
Dimarco (0.70% , 9 votanti)
Dzeko (0.39% , 5 votanti)
De Vrij (0.23% , 3 votanti)
Handanovic (0.16% , 2 votanti)
Vidal (0.16% , 2 votanti)
Correa (0% , 0 votanti)
CLASSIFICA GENERALE DOPO 27 PARTITE:
HAKAN CALHANOGLU 46 PT.
MARCELO BROZOVIC 32 PT.
IVAN PERISIC 29 PT.
NICOLO' BARELLA 21 PT.
EDIN DZEKO 16 PT.
ALESSANDRO BASTONI 15 PT.
MILAN SKRINIAR 13 PT.
DENZEL DUMFRIES 12 PT.
ALEXIS SANCHEZ 11 PT.
JOAQUIN CORREA 10 PT.
FEDERICO DIMARCO E SAMIR HANDANOVIC 9 PT.
MATTEO DARMIAN 7 PT.
DANILO D'AMBROSIO 5 PT.
LAUTARO MARTINEZ 4 PT.
ARTURO VIDAL 3 PT.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA