Sky – Rinnovi, si sblocca Brozovic? Inter ottimista. Poi tutto su Skriniar-De Vrij

COMO, ITALY - NOVEMBER 02: Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale looks on during the FC Internazionale training session before the UEFA Champions League group D match between Fotbal Club Sheriff Tiraspol v FC Internazionale Milano at the club's training ground Suning Training Center at Appiano Gentile on November 02, 2021 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)