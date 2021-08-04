FC Inter News
Primavera 1, il calendario 2021-2022: per l’Inter via col botto, c’è l’Atalanta

MILAN, ITALY - JULY 22: Head Coach Cristian Chivu of FC Internazionale looks on during the FC Internazionale Under 19 training session on July 22, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by FC Internazionale/Inter via Getty Images)

Alla penultima giornata il derby con il Milan, si chiude con la Sampdoria il 14 maggio 2022

Christian Liotta

La Lega Serie A ha ufficializzato il calendario del campionato Primavera 1 TIM, edizione 2021-2022. Questo il cammino dei nerazzurri di Cristian Chivu:

1^ GIORNATA

(andata 28.08.21 - ritorno 29.01.22)

INTER vs Atalanta

2^ GIORNATA

(andata 11.09.21 - ritorno 05.02.22)

INTER vs Fiorentina

3^ GIORNATA

(andata 18.09.21 - ritorno 12.02.22)

Bologna vs INTER

4^ GIORNATA

(andata 25.09.21 - ritorno 14.02.22)

INTER vs Juventus

5^ GIORNATA

(andata 16.10.21 - ritorno 19.02.22)

Empoli vs INTER

6^ GIORNATA

(andata 23.10.21 - ritorno 26.02.22)

INTER vs Hellas Verona

7^ GIORNATA

(andata 30.10.21 - ritorno 05.03.22)

Cagliari vs INTER

8^ GIORNATA

(andata 06.11.20 - ritorno 09.03.22)

INTER vs Roma

9^ GIORNATA

(andata 20.11.21 - ritorno 12.03.22)

Sassuolo vs INTER

10^ GIORNATA

(andata 27.11.21 - ritorno 19.03.22)

INTER vs Pescara

11^ GIORNATA

(andata 04.12.21 - ritorno 02.04.22)

Napoli vs INTER

12^ GIORNATA

(andata 11.12.21 - ritorno 09.04.22)

INTER vs Genoa

13^ GIORNATA

(andata 18.12.22 - ritorno 16.04.22)

Lecce vs INTER

14^ GIORNATA

(andata 22.12.21 - ritorno 23.04.22)

INTER vs Torino

15^ GIORNATA

(andata 08.01.22 - ritorno 30.04.22)

Spal vs INTER

16^ GIORNATA

(andata 15.01.22 - ritorno 07.05.22)

Milan vs INTER

17^ GIORNATA

(andata 22.01.22 - ritorno 14.05.22)

INTER vs Sampdoria

