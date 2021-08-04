La Lega Serie A ha ufficializzato il calendario del campionato Primavera 1 TIM, edizione 2021-2022. Questo il cammino dei nerazzurri di Cristian Chivu:
focus
Primavera 1, il calendario 2021-2022: per l’Inter via col botto, c’è l’Atalanta
Alla penultima giornata il derby con il Milan, si chiude con la Sampdoria il 14 maggio 2022
1^ GIORNATA
(andata 28.08.21 - ritorno 29.01.22)
INTER vs Atalanta
2^ GIORNATA
(andata 11.09.21 - ritorno 05.02.22)
INTER vs Fiorentina
3^ GIORNATA
(andata 18.09.21 - ritorno 12.02.22)
Bologna vs INTER
4^ GIORNATA
(andata 25.09.21 - ritorno 14.02.22)
INTER vs Juventus
5^ GIORNATA
(andata 16.10.21 - ritorno 19.02.22)
Empoli vs INTER
6^ GIORNATA
(andata 23.10.21 - ritorno 26.02.22)
INTER vs Hellas Verona
7^ GIORNATA
(andata 30.10.21 - ritorno 05.03.22)
Cagliari vs INTER
8^ GIORNATA
(andata 06.11.20 - ritorno 09.03.22)
INTER vs Roma
9^ GIORNATA
(andata 20.11.21 - ritorno 12.03.22)
Sassuolo vs INTER
10^ GIORNATA
(andata 27.11.21 - ritorno 19.03.22)
INTER vs Pescara
11^ GIORNATA
(andata 04.12.21 - ritorno 02.04.22)
Napoli vs INTER
12^ GIORNATA
(andata 11.12.21 - ritorno 09.04.22)
INTER vs Genoa
13^ GIORNATA
(andata 18.12.22 - ritorno 16.04.22)
Lecce vs INTER
14^ GIORNATA
(andata 22.12.21 - ritorno 23.04.22)
INTER vs Torino
15^ GIORNATA
(andata 08.01.22 - ritorno 30.04.22)
Spal vs INTER
16^ GIORNATA
(andata 15.01.22 - ritorno 07.05.22)
Milan vs INTER
17^ GIORNATA
(andata 22.01.22 - ritorno 14.05.22)
INTER vs Sampdoria
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA