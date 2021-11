Messi sette volte Pallone d’oro, Lautaro Martinez: “Congratulazioni, Lionel”

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - JULY 06: Lautaro Martinez (L) of Argentina celebrates with teammates Lionel Messi and Nicolás Gonzalez after scoring the first goal of his team during a semi-final match of Copa America Brazil 2021 between Argentina and Colombia at Mane Garrincha Stadium on July 06, 2021 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)