GdS – Possibile turnover uruguaiano nell’Inter: fuori Vecino, dentro Nandez?

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY - SEPTEMBER 09: Michael Estrada of Ecuador competes for the ball with Nahitan Nandez (L) and Matias Vecino (R) of Uruguay during a match between Uruguay and Ecuador as part of South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at Campeon del Siglo Stadium on September 9, 2021 in Montevideo, Uruguay. (Photo by Raúl Martínez - Pool/Getty Images)