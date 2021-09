GdS – Inzaghi e il patto col gruppo. Correa e Dumfries dal 1′ con il Bologna

COMO, ITALY - AUGUST 19: Head Coach Simone Inzaghi of FC Internazionale embraces his teammate Arturo Vidal of FC Internazionale during the FC Internazionale training session at the club's training ground, Suning Training Center at Appiano Gentile on August 19, 2021 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)