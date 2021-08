GdS – Inter, Thuram ko: Correa balza in pole. In settimana summit con Inzaghi

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 22: head coach of SS Lazio Simone Inzaghi and Carlos Joaquin Correa of SS Lazio celebrate the victory of the Italian Supercup trophy after the Italian Supercup match between Juventus and SS Lazio at King Saud University Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images for Lega Serie A)