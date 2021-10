Eberl, ds ‘Gladbach: “C’era un’offerta dell’Inter per Thuram, poi l’infortunio”

DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 19: Marcus Thuram of Borussia Monchengladbach in action during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park on September 19, 2020 in Dortmund, Germany. Fans are set to return to Bundesliga stadiums in Germany despite to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. Up to 20% of stadium's capacity are allowed to be filled. Final decisions are left to local health authorities and are subject to club's hygiene concepts and the infection numbers in the corresponding region. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)