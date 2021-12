Benitez confermato alla guida dell’Everton: “I risultati miglioreranno”

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Rafa Benitez manager of Newcastle United gives a thumbs up as he celebrates victory and promotion after the Sky Bet Championship match between Newcastle United and Preston North End at St James' Park on April 24, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Newcastle United are promoted back to the Premier League following their 4-1 win. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)