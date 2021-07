Euro 2020, l’Italia viaggerà per Roma col pullman scoperto

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Italy players celebrate victory as Gianluigi Donnarumma (Not pictured) of Italy saves the England fifth penalty taken by Bukayo Saka (Not pictured) of England following the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)