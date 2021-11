Youth League, l’Inter fa 13 con Peschetola: Shakhtar ko, basterà un pari a Madrid per gli ottavi

SESTO SAN GIOVANNI, ITALY - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Fabio Abiuso and Lorenzo Peschetola of FC Internazionale celebrate after scoring during the UEFA Youth League match between FC Internazionale and Shakhtar Donetsk at Stadio Breda on November 24, 2021 in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Pistoia - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)